FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France's Total to broaden LNG cooperation with Korea Gas
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
April 13, 2016 / 9:25 AM / a year ago

France's Total to broaden LNG cooperation with Korea Gas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 13 (Reuters) - French oil and gas company Total said on Wednesday that it signed an agreement with Korea Gas to extend the cooperation in their liquefied natural gas (LNG) businesses.

The agreement is designed to jointly identify and pursue opportunities to develop the LNG market in Asia and in new importing countries, Total said in a statement.

The French group added that the firms would also cooperate in LNG trading and terminal optimisation.

Total and Korea Gas are partners in the $18.5 billion Gladstone LNG project in Australia alongside other companies including Santos and Petronas. (Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.