FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Total says executive committee member Boisseau to quit
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
March 18, 2016 / 7:41 PM / a year ago

Total says executive committee member Boisseau to quit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 18 (Reuters) - Total said on Friday executive committee member Philippe Boisseau, head of marketing, services and new energies, would leave the French oil company on April 15.

It named Momar Nguer, 59, senior vice president for Africa and Middle East marketing and services, as Boisseau’s successor.

Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanne said in a statement Boisseau had “contributed significantly to the company’s growth” and was “the man who steered Total into solar energy”.

Les Echos newspaper reported earlier that Pouyanne wants renewable energy to account for 20 percent of the company’s portfolio by 2035, up from a previous target of 10-15 percent within 15 years, and that Total aims to become an electricity producer. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.