a year ago
MEDIA - Total considering sale of stake in Norway's Martin Linge - Bloomberg
September 14, 2016 / 9:20 AM / a year ago

MEDIA - Total considering sale of stake in Norway's Martin Linge - Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 14 (Reuters) - French oil and gas company Total is considering the sale of some of its 51 pct stake in the Martin Linge oil and gas field in Norway where it is the operator, Bloomberg reported.

* It said the company was working with financial advisers but that no final decision has been taken and the company may also decide against the sale.

* A spokesman for Total declined to comment.

* The Martin Linge oilfield off Norway is expected to start production in early 2018.

* Total's partners in the field are Statoil and Norwegian state-owned firm Petoro.

Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Richard Lough

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
