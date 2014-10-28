FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Total sells Norway oil field stakes for $317 mln
October 28, 2014

Total sells Norway oil field stakes for $317 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Total has agreed to sell stakes in several oil fields in Norway to PGNiG Upstream International for $317 million, the French company said on Tuesday.

Total is to sell 8 percent of its holding in the Gina Krog field, leaving it with a 30 percent stake alongside Statoil , which has 58.7 percent, and Det Norske, which has 3.3 percent.

Gina Krog is being developed with a view to starting production in early 2017, with an output target of 60,000 barrels of oil per day and 9 million cubic meters per day of gas, Total said.

Total will also sell its stakes of 24.2 percent each in the Vilje and Vale fields as well as a 6 percent interest in the Morvin field, it said.

The French oil major plans to sell $10 billion of assets in 2015-17, having already reached a target of $15-20 billion of sales in 2012-2014. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by James Regan)

