Total makes oil discovery in Norwegian North Sea

OSLO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - French energy firm Total made an oil discovery in the Garantiana Well in Norwegian North Sea, Bridge Energy, a partner in the project said on Friday.

”Preliminary results show an oil rate of around 4,000 barrels per day through a 28/64“ choke,” it said. “Resource volume estimates are pending analyses of the results.”

Total is the operator with a 40 percent stake while partners include Det norske oljeselskap ASA (20 percent), Svenska Petroleum Exploration AS (20 percent) and Bridge (20 percent). (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)