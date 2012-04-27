Total increases stake in Russia Novatek to 15 pct-Ifax

MOSCOW, April 27 (Reuters) - French oil group Total increased its stake in Russia’s No.2 gas producer Novatek to 15 percent, Interfax news agency reported on Friday citing a Total official.

Total first bought into Novatek in March 2011, paying $4 billion and valuing the company at around $40 billion.

It earlier said it had paid $800 million to increase its stake in Novatek to more than 14 percent, with plans to raise that stake to 19.4 percent within three years.

By lifting its stake in Novatek, Total effectively boosts its access to Russian gas reserves, the world’s largest. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)