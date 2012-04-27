FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Total increases stake in Russia Novatek to 15 pct-Ifax
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
April 27, 2012 / 8:36 AM / in 5 years

Total increases stake in Russia Novatek to 15 pct-Ifax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 27 (Reuters) - French oil group Total increased its stake in Russia’s No.2 gas producer Novatek to 15 percent, Interfax news agency reported on Friday citing a Total official.

Total first bought into Novatek in March 2011, paying $4 billion and valuing the company at around $40 billion.

It earlier said it had paid $800 million to increase its stake in Novatek to more than 14 percent, with plans to raise that stake to 19.4 percent within three years.

By lifting its stake in Novatek, Total effectively boosts its access to Russian gas reserves, the world’s largest. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.