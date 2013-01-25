FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Total's CEO sees oil prices at $105-115 in 2013
January 25, 2013 / 5:51 PM / 5 years ago

Total's CEO sees oil prices at $105-115 in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Total’s Chief Executive Christophe de Margerie said on Friday he expected oil prices to average $105-115 per barrel in 2013.

Asked in an interview with French TV channel France 24 on where he saw oil prices in 2013, he said: “At $105-115.”

He added insecurity in the Middle East was already priced in the oil price.

“It’s the reason the oil price it at around $110... and even if there is renewed optimism about the economy now it is not really in a very good shape,” he told the TV channel on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Reporting By Muriel Boselli; Editing by Gus Trompiz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
