#Industry, Materials and Utilities
April 14, 2016 / 3:06 PM / a year ago

Total to create gas, renewables, power division - CFDT union

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, April 14 (Reuters) - French oil and gas major Total will on April 19 present a new company structure that creates a Gas, Renewables and Power division as it seeks to push further into cleaner fuels and power, the CDFT trade union said on Thursday.

Total executives will meet with workers representatives in a works council meeting next Tuesday to present the plan that has been dubbed “One Total”, the trade union said.

A Total spokeswoman confirmed the meeting will take place, but declined to give any further details.

French business daily Les Echos reported in March that Chief Executive Officer Patrick Pouyanne had told employees in an internal note that the company aims to expand its presence in the power market through its gas and other renewable businesses.

Renewables currently make up about 3 percent of Total’s portfolio. The paper quoted Pouyanne saying the target was to grow renewables to about 20 percent of its portfolio by 2035.

The Gas, Renewables and Power branch will be Total’s fourth business division. The others are Exploration and Production; Marketing and Services, and Refinery and Chemicals. (Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Andrew Callus)

