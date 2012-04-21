FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar's stake in Total rises to 3 pct-CEO
#Energy
April 21, 2012 / 4:20 PM / 5 years ago

Qatar's stake in Total rises to 3 pct-CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DOHA, April 21 (Reuters) - Qatar’s stake in French oil company Total has risen to 3 percent, a report by Qatari Arabic daily Al Sharq said on Saturday.

“The acquisition of a three percent stake in our company is a strong development,” Christophe de Margerie said.

The gas-rich state of Qatar is among Total’s top five shareholders, after the company’s employees and Belgian investor Albert Frere.

Qatar, one of the world’s top investors through its sovereign wealth fund, has already bought stakes in several French companies, including media-to-aerospace conglomerate Lagerdere, infrastructure player Vinci, and environmental services group Veolia. (Reporting By Regan Doherty)

