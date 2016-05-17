FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Strike curbs output at Total's French refineries - CGT union
May 17, 2016 / 1:55 PM / a year ago

Strike curbs output at Total's French refineries - CGT union

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 17 (Reuters) - A nationwide strike against a French government labour law reform has cut output at Total’s refineries in France, a CGT Union official said on Tuesday.

CGT delegate Thierry Defrense told Reuters that some 63 percent of members were participating in the strike, cutting production at Total facilities including its 198,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) Normandy refinery.

“The machines are running but very little is coming out, and nothing is leaving the refinery,” Defrense told Reuters.

At Total’s 219,000 bpd Donges refinery in western France, another CGT union representative Christophe Hiou said “not a drop” of fuel was entering or leaving the plant. Workers are considering further action in coming days, he said.

Total, which operates five refineries in France, was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Bate Felix and Guillaume Frouin; Editing by Laurence Frost)

