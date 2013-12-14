FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 14, 2013 / 11:31 AM / 4 years ago

Five Total refineries in France stay open despite strike

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Workers at five oil refineries run by Total in France voted to stay open on Saturday, operating near minimum levels on the second day of a strike over wages.

CGT union members at the Gonfreville, La Mede, Feyzin, Grandpuits and Donges refineries have been on strike since Friday and have not accepted a fourth and final pay offer. Another vote will be held when the next shift arrives at 1 p.m. (1200 GMT).

The CGT said on Friday on its website that members were moving towards a shutdown. Total has offered a pay rise of up to 1.5 percent. The union has not made its demands public.

The strike affected Gonfreville but three others: the 155,000-barrels per day (bpd) La Mede refinery near Marseille, the 99,000-bpd Grandpuits refinery near Paris and the 231,000-bpd Donges plant near Nantes had not been producing at full capacity since last week due to technical issues, the CGT said. Feyzin, near Lyon, was ramping up after planned maintenance.

For the morning shift, the CGT said that 68 percent of workers Gonfreville would strike, 85 percent at La Mede, 55 percent at Donges and 65 percent at the Grandpuits plant.

Total capacity at the five plants is 943,000 bpd. (Reporting by Nicholas Vinocur; Editing by Louise Ireland)

