a year ago
Total halts some units at Gonfreville refinery following incident
#Energy
September 12, 2016 / 3:00 PM / a year ago

Total halts some units at Gonfreville refinery following incident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 12 (Reuters) - French oil and gas company Total has shut down some units at its 247,000 barrels-per-day Gonfreville refinery in northern France following a technical incident, a spokesman said on Monday.

The spokesman said the incident occurred in a steam producing unit whose backup was under maintenance.

"The site decided to protectively shutdown some of its units," he said, adding that it was still unclear how much production was affected and when the units would resume.

Reporting by Bate Felix, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
