UPDATE 1-French truckers to suspend Total refineries blockade for talks
January 28, 2015 / 5:31 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-French truckers to suspend Total refineries blockade for talks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds roadblock lift)

PARIS, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Unions called for a suspension of a strike by truck drivers who blocked traffic around Total’s Grandpuits and Donges refineries and prevented oil deliveries on Wednesday.

“Employers want roadblocks to be lifted in order to negotiate,” Thierry Cordier, secretary general of the CFDT Transport union told Reuters.

“We are calling for a suspension of these actions during the talks,” he said.

The 101,000 barrel per day Grandpuits refinery is Total’s smallest, but it supplies the Paris region’s petrol stations, while the 219,000-bpd Donges refinery is near Nantes on the Atlantic coast.

“There is no impact at the pump for our clients,” a spokesman for Total told Reuters earlier. “We are reorganising our supply scheme for our stations as a consequence.”

Two oil depots, the DPCO site near Dunkirk and another in Valenciennes in the north of the country were also blocked by the truck drivers, he said.

Truck drivers have been locked in a dispute over wages for about 10 days. It remained unclear how long the protest would last.

“Mobilisation is bigger than expected,” said Fabian Tosolini, spokesman for the CFDT Transport union, adding that about 1,000 workers took part in the protest. Unions are asking for a 5 percent salary increase, while employers have proposed a 1-2 percent raise. (Reporting by Michel Rose and Gerard Bon, editing by Louise Heavens and William Hardy)

