#Energy
March 30, 2012 / 3:21 PM / 6 years ago

Total to drill relief wells at leaking N.Sea platform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 30 (Reuters) - Total is launching operations to start drilling two relief wells as soon as possible at its leaking Elgin platform in the North Sea, the company’s exploration and production technical head said on Friday.

In parallel, the group is continuing to study the option of using heavy mud to block the leak, Michel Hourcard, who is also acting group technical spokesman, told journalists at a news briefing.

“We will start drilling the wells as soon as possible,” Hourcard said, adding Total was preparing two drilling rigs in the North Sea to carry out the works which could last up to 6 months.

