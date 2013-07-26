FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Total to change 2013 output target in Sept if need be - CFO
July 26, 2013 / 1:36 PM / in 4 years

Total to change 2013 output target in Sept if need be - CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 26 (Reuters) - French oil major Total will update its oil and gas output growth target of 2-3 percent in 2013 at an investor day in September if needed, Chief Financial Officer Patrick de La Chevardiere said on Friday.

“We will wait until the September presentation (in London) to make any change if needed to our outlook”, de La Chevardiere told analysts in a conference call when asked about its 2013 output goals.

Total’s 2015 and 2017 targets remained unchanged, the CFO added.

Total Chief Executive Christophe de Margerie said earlier this year he expected oil and gas output to grow by 2 to 3 percent in 2013. Its longer-term target is for 3 million barrels of output capacity in 2017.

