Total Q2 profit falls on oil price drop

PARIS, July 26 (Reuters) - French oil major Total said second-quarter adjusted net profit fell 3 percent to 2.7 billion euros, hit by a fall in oil prices that offset the first rise in output in three years, helped by the restart of the Elgin gas field.

Europe’s third-largest oil company after Royal Dutch Shell and BP said production had reached 2.29 million barrels a day, while revenue fell 4 percent to 47 billion euros ($62.21 billion).

Brent crude oil prices hit a nine-month low below $100 at the beginning of the second quarter but have crept back up since then and were last trading at $108.2.

Analysts on average expected adjusted net profit to fall 8.4 percent to 2.62 billion euros on revenue of 39 billion, with a dividend of 0.6 euros per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ($1 = 0.7555 euros) (Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by James Regan)