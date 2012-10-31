FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 31, 2012 / 7:26 AM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-Total Q3 profit jumps on swollen refining margins

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects net adjusted profit figure to 3.3 bln euros from 3.1 bln in the first paragraph, corrects date)

PARIS, Oct 31 (Reuters) - French oil major Total reported a 20 percent rise in third-quarter net adjusted profit to 3.3 billion euros ($4 billion) on Wednesday, helped by a sharp increase in refining margins.

Western Europe’s No. 3 oil company said its oil and gas output in the three months to September reached 2.272 million barrels of oil.

European refiners’ margins were given a brief boost in the third quarter as a drop in global crude prices did not immediately translate into lower refined fuel prices.

However, weak oil demand in Europe means the windfall should be short-lived.

Total also said the proceeds from asset sales since the beginning of the year had reached about $5 billion, including the sale of the group’s remaining shares in pharmaceutical company Sanofi. ($1 = 0.7705 euros) (Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by James Regan)

