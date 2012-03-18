FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Total ADRs, dividend seen rising - Barron's
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
March 18, 2012 / 4:16 PM / 6 years ago

Total ADRs, dividend seen rising - Barron's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 18 (Reuters) - Rising oil and gas output at Total, France’s biggest-listed company, could begin to erase its discount against its energy peers and lift its U.S.-listed American depository receipts to the mid $60-range, financial newsweekly Barron’s reported in its March 19 edition.

Investors are impressed with plans to raise output 2.5 percent per year and encouraged by Total exploration work, such as an offshore project off the coast of Angola and a liquified-natural gas project in Australia, in which Total has a minority stake, Barron’s said.

Total’s 5.4 percent dividend, although higher than peers, could rise further, Barron’s said, though it noted the company’s heavy spending on exploration could limit dividend increases.

Total ADRs closed at $55.35 on Friday. (Reporting By Nick Zieminski; Editing by Dan Lalor)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.