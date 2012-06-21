FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Total hopes for Shtokman agreement by end-June-reports
June 21, 2012 / 8:46 AM / 5 years ago

Total hopes for Shtokman agreement by end-June-reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 21 (Reuters) - French oil major Total hopes all differences over giant Shtokman gas project will be ironed out by the end of June, its Chief Executive Officer Christophe de Margerie was quoted by Russian news agencies as saying on Thursday.

He also said that no talks are currently being held on the possibility of exiting the project which is aimed at extracting natural gas from the seabed of the stormy Barents Sea.

Partners in Shtokman, with reserves of almost 4 trillion cubic metres of gas, have been unable to reach investment decision and the protracted talks led to speculation of possibility of dissolving the project.

Russia’s top gas producer Gazprom has a controlling, 51 percent stake in Shtokman. Norway’s Statoil owns 24 percent and Total has 25 percent. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

