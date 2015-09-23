FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Total cuts capex, assures market on dividend
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 23, 2015 / 7:00 AM / 2 years ago

Total cuts capex, assures market on dividend

Karolin Schaps

2 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - French oil major Total said on Wednesday it would further reduce capital and operating expenses in response to low oil prices but assured the market its dividend was safe thanks to a sharp increase in production.

The cost cutting deepens previous steps taken by Total to withstand the oil price rout and is similar to measures taken by rival majors. So far only Italian firm Eni has cut its dividend among oil majors, most of whom see the payout to shareholders as the key factor supporting share prices.

Total said in a presentation to investors and media in London that it would reduce capex to $20-21 billion from 2016 and to $17-19 billion per year from 2017 onwards compared to $23-24 billion in 2015 and a peak of $28 billion in 2013.

It also raised the target of operating expenses reductions to $3 billion by 2017, from the previous target of $2 billion.

It said its production would grow by 6-7 percent per year between 2014-2017 and by an average of 5 percent a year between 2014-2019.

“The group has demonstrated resilience to lower oil prices in the first half of 2015. Capital discipline, further opex reduction and growing production will deliver improving cash flows. The group confirms that organic free cash flow will cover the dividend by 2017 at $60 per barrel,” Total said. (Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.