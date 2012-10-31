Total kicks off sale of gas business TIGF -sources

LONDON/PARIS Oct 31 (Reuters) - Total wants expressions of interest for its gas network and storage business TIGF by November 16, two people familiar with the situation said, in a deal that could help France’s oil & gas giant raise about 3 billion euros ($3.9 billion).

Interested parties should include the private equity arm of insurer AXA, Credit Agricole’s insurance arm Predica, state-bank Caisse des Depots, Spain’s Enagas and Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC, the people said.

Total is hoping to close the deal by February 2013, the people said. ($1 = 0.7705 euros) (Reporting by Sophie Sassard in London and Matthieu Protard in Paris; editing by Simon Meads)