Total wants firm TIGF offers by Feb. 4 - sources
January 10, 2013

Total wants firm TIGF offers by Feb. 4 - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 10 (Reuters) - French oil company Total wants firm offers for its TIGF gas network and storage business in southwest France by Feb. 4, sources close to the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

One of the sources said Total would pick one of the bidders to start exclusive negotiations quickly after the deadline. Finalisation of the sale was likely to take several months, however.

Total declined to comment. (Reporting by Benjamin Mallet and Matthieu Protard; Editing by Christian Plumb and Elaine Hardcastle)

