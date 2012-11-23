FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Total picks bidders for TIGF gas network-sources
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 23, 2012 / 12:10 PM / in 5 years

Total picks bidders for TIGF gas network-sources

Sophie Sassard, Matthieu Protard

1 Min Read

LONDON/PARIS, Nov 23 (Reuters) - French oil major Total has chosen four bidders for its TIGF gas network and storage business in southwest France, which is seen worth around 2.5 billion euros ($3.2 billion), three sources familiar with the matter said.

French insurer AXA’s private equity arm, EDF’s nuclear fund, French state bank Caisse des Depots and Spanish utility Enagas are leading four consortia that will take part in the second round of the auction, the people said.

Total is expected to decide on TIGF’s new owner around mid-January, the people said on Friday. (Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.