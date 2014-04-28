FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Total launches sale of liquefied gas unit-report
April 28, 2014 / 5:56 AM / 3 years ago

Total launches sale of liquefied gas unit-report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 28 (Reuters) - French oil major Total SA has put its liquefied petroleum gas unit, Totalgaz, up for sale and has received around 10 expressions of interest from potential buyers, the daily Les Echos reported on Monday.

Investment funds like First Reserve, Platinum, Pamplona and PAI Partners are said to be among the bidders, in addition to industry rivals like Antargaz or Primagaz, Les Echos said, without saying where it got the information.

A Total spokesman was unavailable for comment.

Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Matt Driskill

