September 22, 2016 / 2:36 PM / a year ago

Total says actively moving towards Uganda FID as early as end-2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 22 (Reuters) - French oil and gas company Total is actively moving towards a final investment decision as early as end-2017 for its giant onshore oil project in Uganda, president for exploration and production Arnaud Breuillac told investors on Thursday.

Uganda granted Total a 25-year production license for the project in August, clearing a major hurdle as the east African nation aims to move more quickly towards crude production.

An agreement on an export pipeline route through Tanzania has also been reached, Total said in an investor presentation.

Reporting by Bate Felix, editing by Gus Trompiz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
