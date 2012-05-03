FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Total wins offshore exploration licence in Uruguay
May 3, 2012 / 8:20 AM / in 5 years

Total wins offshore exploration licence in Uruguay

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 3 (Reuters) - Total has been awarded an exploration license in Uruguay’s offshore block 14 as part of the country’s second bidding round held by the national company ANCAP, the group said on Thursday.

The license, which remains subject to further approval by Uruguayan authorities, covers a surface area of 6,690 square kilometres and is located in the Pelotas basin 250 kilometres offshore, the company said.

Total described block 14 as highly promising and under-explored.

Total has exploration and production assets in Argentina, Brazil and Bolivia.

