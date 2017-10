PARIS, March 28 (Reuters) - French oil major Total said on Thursday it has sold its 49 percent stake in the Voyageur Upgrader project in Canada to Suncor Energy, which owns the remaining 51 percent, for $500 million.

Total said it would book a net loss of $1.65 billion in the first quarter of 2013 as a consequence of the sale and taking into account all its past investments in the project. (Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by Geert de Clercq)