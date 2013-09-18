FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Total CEO considers increasing its asset sales target -WSJ
#Energy
September 18, 2013 / 4:54 PM / 4 years ago

Total CEO considers increasing its asset sales target -WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Total may increase its target for asset sales to finance exploration and attain its oil and gas production goals, the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday quoted the French company’s chief executive as saying.

The oil major, which will hold an investor conference next week, said earlier this year it planned to sell assets worth $15 billion to $20 billion by 2014.

“Depending on how the plan goes and investors’ appetite, I am considering amending the target,” CEO Christophe de Margerie was quoted as saying, without elaborating, in a report published on the Wall Street Journal’s website.

He said he was maintaining his objective of increasing oil and gas production by an average of 3 percent a year between 2012 and 2015, the report said.

A Total spokesman did not respond immediately to a request for comment. (Reporting by Michel Rose and Muriel Boselli; Editing by Anthony Barker)

