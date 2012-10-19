FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai Total Access Q3 net profit down 6.2 pct
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
October 19, 2012

Thai Total Access Q3 net profit down 6.2 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Thailand’s second-largest mobile phone operator, Total Access Communication Pcl (TAC), reported a 6.2 percent fall in quarterly net profit on Friday due to an increase in regulatory fees and higher network expenses.

TAC, controlled by Norway’s Telenor, posted a net profit of 2.88 billion baht ($94 million) in July-September versus 3.07 billion a year earlier and an average forecast of 2.7 billion from seven analysts surveyed by Reuters.

TAC, which has about 30 percent of the Thai market, competes with market leader Advanced Info Service Pcl and third-ranked True Move, a unit of True Corp.

On Tuesday, the top three operators bid a total of 41.63 billion baht ($1.4 billion) for new frequencies required for the long overdue introduction of faster third-generation (3G) mobile services.

Shares in TAC, valued at $7 billion, have risen 29 percent so far this year, underperforming a 52 percent jump in AIS and 83 percent in True Corp. ($1 = 30.63 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Martin Petty)

