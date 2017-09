Nov 10 (Reuters) - Totalbanken A/S

* 9-Months net interest income 54.6 million Danish crowns versus 52.1 million crowns

* 9-Months net income 8.7 million crowns versus 8.0 million crowns

* 9-Months loan losses 30.8 million crowns versus 22.9 million crowns

* Sees core earnings in 2014 to be in the upper end of 32-37 million crowns range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)