N.J. judge tosses debt collection lawsuit over time-barred debt

South Dakota-based debt collector Total Card Inc did not mislead New Jersey borrowers when it tried to collect stale debt that is no longer legally enforceable, a federal judge in Newark ruled.

In a decision on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge John Vazquez rejected claims in a proposed class action that Total Card tried to entice consumers into paying debt in installments without explaining that making one payment could make borrowers legally liable again for the entire amount.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2qH1el7