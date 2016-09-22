FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pouyanne says Total looking to divest Italy petrol station JV with ERG
September 22, 2016 / 3:20 PM / a year ago

Pouyanne says Total looking to divest Italy petrol station JV with ERG

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Total is looking at divesting its Italian petrol station joint-venture with ERG next year, Chief Executive Officer Patrick Pouyanne told investors in London on Thursday.

The TotalErg joint venture with Italian renewable energy group ERG owns one of Italy's biggest petrol station networks.

Pouyanne said Total was divesting, monetizing or repositioning in areas where it has a too low market share, and had done so in Switzerland and the UK in 2015.

"Next year we will do it in Italy with ERG," Pouyanne said. "We will concentrate in Europe in areas where we have high market share. (Reporting by Bate Felix, editing by Gus Trompiz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
