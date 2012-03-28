FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Total Kenya FY pre-tax profit falls 96 pct on price controls
March 28, 2012 / 5:56 AM / 6 years ago

Total Kenya FY pre-tax profit falls 96 pct on price controls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, March 28 (Reuters) - Fuel marketer Total Kenya posted a 96 percent drop in full-year profit to 58 million shillings ($697,700), and blamed a weakening Kenyan shilling against the dollar, inflation and price caps introduced in the sector in December 2010.

Total Kenya said in a statement published in newspapers on Wednesday that cost of sales rose by 49 percent during the year, but the company was unable to pass on these costs to the consumer as a result of the price controls.

Inflation and a weaker shilling also added to operating costs, the firm said.

Total Kenya said it would not pay a dividend for the year.

$1 = 83.1250 Kenyan shillings Editing by James Macharia

