BRIEF-Nykredit and Totalkredit launch new product and new price structure
August 28, 2014 / 3:36 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Nykredit and Totalkredit launch new product and new price structure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Danish mortgage lenders Totalkredit and Nykredit said on Thursday: ** Are launching a new, variable-rate loan, “F-kort”, subject to interest rate fixing every six months ** F-kort is linked to the Cita rate, but is funded by bonds with longer maturities * F-kort is scheduled to hit the shelves at Totalkredit and Nykredit in late September * Expect f-kort to become the leading alternative for customers currently having adjustable-rate mortgage loans (ARMs) with 1-year funding (F1), Source text for Eikon:

