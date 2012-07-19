FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TSYS 'bags big elephant' with BofA card deal
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 19, 2012 / 3:23 PM / in 5 years

TSYS 'bags big elephant' with BofA card deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Signs agreement to provide BofA consumer credit card processing

* Analysts expect deal to add to profit

* Terms of deal not disclosed

* Shares touch three year high

July 19 (Reuters) - Total System Services Inc said it had won a contract to provide processing services for Bank of America’s U.S. consumer credit card business, sending the payment processor’s shares to a three-year high.

TSYS already processes the bank’s U.S. and international commercial credit card portfolio.

Though the terms of the six-year deal were not disclosed, Jefferies analyst Jason Kupferberg said TSYS ‘bagged a big elephant.’

“We believe this win will have a material benefit on profit, though it is premature to accurately size the impact,” Kupferberg said in a note to clients.

Shares of the Columbus, Georgia-based company touched a three-year high of $25 on Thursday before retreating to $24.46, a 3 percent gain, in morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.