BRIEF-Tottenham Hotspur confirms not in takeover talks with Cain Hoy or any other party

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Tottenham Hotspur Limited :

* Tottenham Hotspur Limited notes continuing press reports surrounding a potential takeover and announcement released by Cain Hoy Enterprises, Llc (“cain hoy”). THFC confirms it is not in takeover discussions with Cain Hoy or any other party

* Tottenham Hotspur Limited says club is focused on new stadium development and season ahead

* Says has been in discussions with multiple providers of finance so that optimum financing package for project can be achieved and, has met representatives of cain hoy. However, there are no ongoing discussions with Cain Hoy