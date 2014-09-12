FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cain Hoy considers offer for UK football club Tottenham Hotspur
September 12, 2014 / 12:05 PM / 3 years ago

Cain Hoy considers offer for UK football club Tottenham Hotspur

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Cain Hoy Enterprises said it was considering making a takeover offer for Tottenham Hotspur, a north London Premier League football club.

The U.S. private investment company said in a statement on Friday that it was at the preliminary stages of assessing a cash offer for the football club.

Tottenham Hotspur, which needs to find the money to pay for a new stadium, on Thursday denied a newspaper report that owner Joe Lewis was seeking to sell the club. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Paul Sandle)

