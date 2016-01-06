FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Totvs says executive Kede resigns
January 6, 2016 / 11:06 AM / 2 years ago

Brazil's Totvs says executive Kede resigns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Totvs SA, the largest Latin-American producer of enterprise software, said on Wednesday that Director-President Rodrigo Kede had resigned due to health problems.

Totvs said in a filing that it had planned for Kede to succeed Laercio Cosentino as CEO, but that Cosentino would continue in that role for now.

Totvs agreed in August to buy Brazilian rival Bematech SA for about 556 million reais ($139 million) in cash and stock, creating a company whose software will cater to more than half the restaurants, retailers and hotels in the country.

$1 = 4 reais Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; editing by Jason Neely

