June 20 IP Group said on Tuesday it made
an offer of about 466 million pounds ($587 million) for rival
intellectual property business company Touchstone Innovations
Plc, about a month after its earlier bid was rejected.
The latest all-share offer of 289 pence apiece was a
discount of 0.56 percent to Touchstone's closing price on Monday
at the London Stock Exchange.
If the deal concludes, IP Group shareholders would own about
67 percent of the combined company, while Touchstone
shareholders would own the rest, IP Group said.
As part of the expanded offer, the company said current
Touchstone Chief Executive Officer Russ Cummings would join the
board of the combined group.
IP Group also said two non-executive directors on the
Touchstone Board would become non-executive directors of the
combined group.
Touchstone rejected a 500 million pound all-share offer from
IP Group in May. However, three of the firm's largest
shareholders wanted the company to engage with IP Group.
Touchstone shares are down 1.4 percent since IP Group's
announced its initial offer.
IP Group said it has received support from Touchstone
shareholders representing, in aggregate, 74.3 percent of
Touchstone's issued share capital for the offer.
