FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NZ's Tourism Holdings profit jumps
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed's Yellen holds news conference
ECONOMY
Fed's Yellen holds news conference
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 25, 2014 / 9:21 PM / 3 years ago

NZ's Tourism Holdings profit jumps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - New Zealand tourism company Tourism Holdings Ltd reported a 192 percent rise in annual profit on Tuesday, as sales improved and debt costs fell.

The company reported a net profit of NZ$11.1 million ($9.26 million) for the 12 months to June 30 compared with the previous year’s NZ$3.8 million.

Tourism Holdings, which operates campervan rental fleets in New Zealand, Australia, and the United States, and makes motorhomes, declared a dividend of 6 cents a share compared with last year’s 2 cents.

It said it expected a net profit of at least NZ$15 million in the coming year.

1 US dollar = 1.1985 New Zealand dollar Gyles Beckford; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.