S&P assigns 'BB' rating on Indonesian telco Tower Bersama's proposed USD notes
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
January 26, 2015 / 9:01 AM / 3 years ago

S&P assigns 'BB' rating on Indonesian telco Tower Bersama's proposed USD notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services (S&P) assigned on Monday a ‘BB’ rating on the proposed U.S. dollar-denominated notes by a unit of Indonesian telecommunication operator PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure Tbk .

A ‘BB’ rating means “less vulnerable in the near-term but faces major ongoing uncertainties to adverse business, financial and economic conditions,” according to S&P’s website.

The senior unsecured notes will be issued by TBG Global, which is fully owned by Tower Bersama. Tower Bersama plans to use the proceeds to refinance debt.

In October last year, Tower Bersama said it would get a 49 percent stake in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s tower operator unit Mitratel under a share swap deal.

Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
