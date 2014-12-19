FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tower Property Fund acquires shopping and community centres
December 19, 2014 / 12:51 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Tower Property Fund acquires shopping and community centres

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Tower Property Fund Ltd :

* Acquisition of Shoprite Brits, Shoprite Ennerdale and Shoprite Modimolle

* Acquisitions will increase Tower’s exposure to retail sector in desirable trading locations

* Effective date of Brits acquisition is Dec. 1, purchase consideration will be settled in cash as to R6,037,806 and balance by allotment and issue of 4,700,860 Tower shares

* Effective date of Ennerdale acquisition is Dec. 1, purchase consideration will be settled in cash as to R2,348,668 and balance by allotment and issue of 3,921,763 Tower shares

* Effective date of Modimolle acquisition is Dec. 1, purchase consideration will be settled by allotment and issue of 4,467,749 Tower shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
