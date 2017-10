(Deletes reference to wholly owned subsidiary)

TOKYO, June 11 (Reuters) - NTT Docomo Inc said on Monday it will increase its stake in Japan’s Tower Records to 50.3 percent from 42.1 percent to make it a subsidiary. It will acquire the additional stake from online game operator Dwango Co .

Docomo, Japan’s biggest mobile carrier, did not disclose the price it will pay for the additional stake in the operator of stores that sell CDs and DVDs. (Reporting by Miki Kayaoka; Editing by Michael Watson)