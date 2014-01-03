FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NZ's Tower says to retain domestic life insurance business
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 3, 2014 / 3:41 AM / 4 years ago

NZ's Tower says to retain domestic life insurance business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Jan 3 (Reuters) - New Zealand insurance company Tower Ltd on Friday said it would keep its New Zealand life insurance business following the sale of most of its life insurance businesses last year.

New Zealand’s second-largest health insurer said that it had decided to retain its domestic life insurance business after considering its sale to interested parties.

“Tower believes there are a number of opportunities to continue to improve the business performance of the retained life business and for a release of capital over time,” Tower CEO David Hancock said in a statement.

It added that it planned to return NZ$70 million ($57.49 million) to shareholders this month through an off-market voluntary share buyback.

Tower in May last year sold most of its life insurance business to Fidelity Life Assurance Company Ltd in a deal worth around NZ$189 million.

($1 = 1.2176 New Zealand dollars)

Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Matt Driskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.