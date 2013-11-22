FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Tower Q2 loss per share $8.88
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 22, 2013 / 10:21 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Tower Q2 loss per share $8.88

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Tower Group International Ltd : * Reports second quarter 2013 results * Q2 operating loss per share $5.10 * Q2 loss per share $8.88 * Q2 earnings per share view $-5.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Qtrly net premiums earned were $418.4 million, compared to $460.2 million * Qtrly total revenues were $460.5 million compared with $506.4 million * Estimates that it will recognize pre-tax charges of approximately $5.0

million in Q4 2013 * Experienced significant losses and reductions of statutory surplus in its

insurance subsidiaries in H1 2013 * Says ”recent downgrades in our ratings from a.m. best and other rating

agencies represent a new challenge to US” * Evaluating various options to retain certain of co’s ratings sensitive

business by placing it with other highly rated insurance cos * Exploring sale of some of co’s holding company and operating assets;

exploring possibility of raising capital * Says completing workforce reduction affecting about 10% of total employee

population of about 1,400 * Q2 revenue view $446.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.