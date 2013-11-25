FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NZ's Tower full-year profit tumbles
November 25, 2013

NZ's Tower full-year profit tumbles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - New Zealand insurance company Tower on Tuesday posted a 38.3 percent fall in profit for the year ended September, following the sale of its health, investment and life insurance businesses.

Net profit after tax (NPAT) fell to NZ$34.4 million, compared with NZ$55.8 million a year ago, which included the results for the three business which had been sold.

The company announced an unimputed dividend of 6 cents per share, taking the annual dividend to 11 cents per share. (Writing by Gyles Beckford; editing by David Evans)

