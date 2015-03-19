FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TowerJazz doubles offer for accelerated bond conversion
March 19, 2015

TowerJazz doubles offer for accelerated bond conversion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, March 19 (Reuters) - Israeli chipmaker TowerJazz will double the amount of bonds it is including in an accelerated conversion to equity plan following strong demand, bringing the total to $80 million, it said on Thursday.

The company announced last week it hoped to speed up the conversion of about a third of the $120 million outstanding bonds to equity, a move that would reduce debt and help the company reach profitability.

The decision to bump it up to 67 percent of the total was due to “indications of strong demand” to take part in the accelerated conversion, TowerJazz said in a statement.

TowerJazz lost money for years following heavy investment in a second chip plant in Israel.

The shares underlying the convertibles are already included in the company’s diluted share count and reflect some 8 percent of the total diluted share count, which otherwise would be issued during 2015 and/or 2016. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; editing by Susan Thomas)

