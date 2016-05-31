Chipmaker TowerJazz receives $100 mln in commitments for bond issue

TEL AVIV, May 31 (Reuters) - TowerJazz has received binding commitments from institutional investors to invest $100 million in its long-term unsecured straight bonds, the Israeli chipmaker said on Tuesday.

The bonds, with a final maturity date of March 2023 and denominated in shekels, carry an annual coupon of 2.79 percent and are not linked to any index or any other currency.

The bonds and the company are rated “A” by Standard & Poor’s Israeli subsidiary Maalot.

The company plans to use the funds to repay $78 million in Israeli bank loans early to strengthen its balance sheet and to free itself from restrictions attached to the loans, TowerJazz said.

An Israeli public tender for the bonds, which will complete the offering, is expected to be held on June 1.

TowerJazz said it will limit the acceptance of offers in the public tender to $14 million, so that total proceeds of the offering will not exceed $114 million. (Reporting by Tova Cohen; editing by Jason Neely)