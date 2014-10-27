Israel's TowerJazz refinances $111 mln in bank loans

TEL AVIV, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Israeli specialty chip maker TowerJazz refinanced its existing bank debt, replacing loans scheduled to be repaid during the coming two years with a $111 million loan maturing by October 2018.

The refinancing substantially reduces the principal payments for 2015 and 2016 to $24 million from $101 million, TowerJazz said on Monday. Interest on the loans is USD Libor plus 3.9 percent a year.

“This will enable us to execute more quickly on our strategic plans,” Chief Executive Officer Russell Ellwanger told Reuters.

The maker of chips for smartphones, battery chargers and AC/DC adapters has a 51 percent stake in a new joint venture with Panasonic Corp in Japan, under which Panasonic transferred three factories for the production of semiconductors for cars and other products.

The joint venture called Tower Panasonic Semiconductor Co was integrated for the first time in the second quarter.

Its shares were up 1.2 percent to 33.9 shekels in afternoon trade in Tel Aviv.