TowerJazz to make chips for Flir smartphone night vision systems
#Market News
February 12, 2015 / 2:35 PM / 3 years ago

TowerJazz to make chips for Flir smartphone night vision systems

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Israel’s TowerJazz said on Thursday it will manufacture chips for Flir Systems Inc’s infrared technology for smartphone, security and industrial markets.

Flir makes sensors that enhance perception and awareness in a variety of applications including airborne and ground-based surveillance.

Production of chips for Flir’s night vision systems will initially bring the Israeli company millions of dollars in revenue a year, a market source said. But as the systems become standard in smartphone cameras, TowerJazz’s revenue from this will reach tens of millions of dollars a year, the source said.

TowerJazz’s Nasdaq-listed shares opened 3.2 percent higher at $14.47. (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer)

